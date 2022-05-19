Mankato Salvation Army day shelter in second year of being open year-round

Your Photos
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Connections Shelter in Mankato has closed their doors for the season, but the Mankato Salvation Army is open for the second year with their year round day shelter.

Last year, the Salvation Army decided to keep their doors open year-round to help people across the area.

Salvation Army officials say they’ve have seen a dramatic increase in homelessness in the area.

“I see our dat shelter, my ten year goal is to become a resource center. We have already started working with Open Door to have medical care available to these folks once a week or every other week. We haven’t really hammered out the details, but there is a need for that,” business administrator at Mankato Salvation Army Leslie D. Johnson said.

The day shelter is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

