Medford man killed in fatal crash near Elysian

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — A Medford man died after a head-on collision west of Elysian Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 60 in Elysian Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Cadillac CTS was eastbound on Highway 60, while a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling west when the two vehicles collided.

The 49-year-old driver of the Cadillac CTS died in the crash. Authorities are withholding his name until Thursday. A 24-year-old Faribault man, who was a passenger in the CTS, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Waterville woman, who was driving the Outlander, was airlifted to Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant passenger in the vehicle suffered no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.