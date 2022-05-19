Your Photos
Medford man killed in fatal crash near Elysian

A Medford man died after a head-on collision west of Elysian Wednesday morning.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — A Medford man died after a head-on collision west of Elysian Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 60 in Elysian Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Cadillac CTS was eastbound on Highway 60, while a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling west when the two vehicles collided.

The 49-year-old driver of the Cadillac CTS died in the crash. Authorities are withholding his name until Thursday. A 24-year-old Faribault man, who was a passenger in the CTS, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Waterville woman, who was driving the Outlander, was airlifted to Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant passenger in the vehicle suffered no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

