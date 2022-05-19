Your Photos
Minnesota Capitol temporarily locked down due to pursuit

FILE - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused...
FILE - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.

Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved.

St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot.

Three passengers in the stolen vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 15, tried to hide in a portable toilet.

Authorities say the three boys and a 15-year-old driver who ran into a nearby building were quickly arrested.

