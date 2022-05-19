Minnesota unemployment sinks to record low in April

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in April from 2.5% in March, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6%.

Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs, up 0.4% from March to April on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 13,200 jobs the previous month. Gains were in Manufacturing (up 1,800), Financial Activities (up 4,700), Professional and Business Services (up 3,900), Leisure and Hospitality (up 2,700), and Government (up 1,300).

DEED says losses were in Mining & Logging (down 200 jobs), Construction (down 1,000 jobs), and Trade, Transportation & Utilities (down 1,700 jobs).

Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs from February through April 2020 and according to DEED has since gained 329,500 jobs as of April 2022, or 79% of the jobs lost.

In the last year, the Mankato metropolitan statistical area has added 1,274 jobs, or 2.3%, tying for 3rd of the MSA’s in the state with Rochester and behind the Twin Cities (2.9%) and Duluth (2.4%).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.