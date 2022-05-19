MnDOT to host public open house for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to an open house event.

The event, which will be held on Wed., May 25, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport Lobby, should provide information on the the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter.

MnDOT will reconstruct Hwy 22 from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter.

The two-year project is supposed to start construction in 2024.

Staff from MnDOT will be available to provide information about the project, including the roadway improvements and a potential future DNR trail.

Attendees are welcome to arrive any time during the event.

