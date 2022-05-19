Your Photos
Nitty Gritty concert moved to indoor venue due to potential severe weather

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was scheduled to perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater at 7 p.m. The concert will now take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to potential severe weather coming to the Mankato area, an outdoor concert scheduled for tonight has been moved indoors.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was scheduled to perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Te concert will now take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

If you do have a ticket, it will still be valid at the new location in what organizers say is a comparable spot.

Showtime will remain the same, with the opening band taking the stage at 7 pm..

