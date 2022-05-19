Number of unbelted motorists killed in Minnesota crashes goes up for 2nd year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Unbelted traffic deaths have risen for a second-straight year in Minnesota.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 108 fatalities involving unbelted drivers in 2021 is the highest amount since 2014.

That’s three more than 2020 but the year before saw just 73 unbelted driver fatalities, marking a 48% year-over-year increase.

DPS says preliminary counts show similar road deaths are 27% lower than this time last year but still 35% higher than 2019 and one more than 2020.

In Minnesota, all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4′ 9″ tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

Rear-facing seats - All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer. It is safest to keep children rear-facing up to the maximum weight limit of the car seat.

Forward-facing seats with harness – Toddlers and preschool-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

Booster seats - School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. The booster must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.

Seat belts - Buckling up with a seat belt is for children 8 years old or who have reached 4 feet 9 inches. Your children are ready for adult seat belts when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.

