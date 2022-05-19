O’Connell excited to work with rookies and free agents as Vikings head coach

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings have a rookie head coach...and he got a chance to jump on the field last Friday with the draft picks and free agent signings to get things started. And as Kevin O’Connell knows from past coaching experience in the NFL, these can be important days with some players who could open some eyes and potentially contribute once the season gets here.

”Some of the great tryout or rookie stories that I’ve been around in this league are guys that flashed from the very first practice and maybe they didn’t even know what they were doing at all. And their physical ability can overcome some that stuff. So we’ll go watch the tape with these guys and just like I said, try to stack a day and get better tomorrow,” says O’Connell.

It’s a brand new head coach with new ideas... but he’s had success as an assistant so there should be plenty of reason for optimism for Vikings fans!!!

