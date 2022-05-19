Pilot recovering after duck collision
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A State Patrol pilot is recovering after a duck flew into the windshield of the helicopter they were operating.
According to a tweet posted by the State Patrol, the duck hit the helicopter in-flight in Wabasha County around 10:15 last night.
The pilots were able to fly the helicopter to St. Paul Regional Airport after the collision.
One of the pilots was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a suspected head injury and has since been released.
State Patrol says it is still assessing damage to the helicopter.
