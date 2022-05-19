Your Photos
Redwood Valley High School hosts first interactive career expo

More than 30 businesses from around the area took over the school grounds to bring students a hands-on experience.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday afternoon, Redwood Valley High School hosted its interactive Cardinal Career Expo.

More than 30 businesses from around the area took over the school grounds to bring students a hands-on experience.

The event connected students in grades 9-12 with professionals working in fields including agriculture, health, engineering, technology, business, and communications.

”In our district, we are trying to get our kids college and career ready and what better way to do it than to have our kids actually interacting with members of the community who are working in these jobs,” explained Rick Jorgenson, principal of Redwood Valley High School.

Redwood Area High School teamed up with Redwood Area Chamber to put on this event.

“A great from our local businesses, because the local businesses feel like this is all about future workforce. So that is why we are all doing this. These are their future employees, so we have asked businesses to come out to the school today and show them what a day in their life is like,” said Anne Johnson, executive director of the Redwood Area Chamber.

This was the school’s first interactive career expo.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

