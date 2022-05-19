Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is Jacob Malz, an educator at Saint Peter Middle School.

When Malz prepares for class each day, he has a very specific agenda.

“I try my best to make learning fun. I think if a kid wants to be in your classroom, they will learn no matter what. So that’s the approach I take, I try my best to make learning fun and the learning will happen,” Malz said.

What makes his job fun, he says, is the age group he gets to connect with.

“Students at this age, they are trying to figure themselves out, who their friends are, academics kind of get pushed behind some of that. It is a difficult age and does have its challenges, but no two days are the same and that’s what makes it fun,” Malz added.

And it appears, Malz is not only popular with students, but his teammates as well. They, along with family, were all on hand to surprise him with his Golden Apple presentation.

“It takes a village, for sure, especially nowadays. It takes all of us, so we all help each other out in every single way, so it’s not just me, it’s everybody,” Malz said.

In addition to teaching, Malz also serves as a coach for the Saint Peter Saints’ junior varsity baseball team.

Visit KEYC.com/Community to nominate a deserving local educator for the Golden Apple Award.

