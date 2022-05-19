Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith Critical of Companies Selling Cell Phone Location Data of People Who Visit Abortion Clinics

Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota says that the loss of Roe v. Wade would have a significant impact.
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota says that the loss of Roe v. Wade would have a significant impact.
By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – U.S. Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota is joining twelve Senate colleagues in sending letters to two data brokers, criticizing them for selling cell phone location data of people who visit abortion clinics. The two data companies are SafeGraph and Placer.ai.

The senators are demanding answers about the companies’ data collection practices and calling on them to create a complete and permanent ban on these and similar practices.

“Anti-abortion activists have already used location data to send targeted anti-choice ads to women’s phones while they are sitting in abortion clinics… Anti-abortion politicians in Republican-led states have placed bounties on women who receive abortions and doctors that provide them and even proposed laws that would punish pregnant people for traveling to seek abortions out of state. Anti-abortion prosecutors have used search and message data to criminally charge abortion seekers,” wrote the senators. “These and other practices targeting women seeking necessary health care services are almost certain to escalate if Roe v. Wade is gutted and abortion is criminalized instantly in states across the nation.”

Data brokers across the country use a similar three-step business model. First, companies collect untold amounts of data from Americans when they use websites and mobile applications, oftentimes without the consumer’s informed consent or knowledge. Second, data brokers scoop up that information in bulk and repackage it for sale. Third, purchasers of all stripes buy the data for almost any purpose, reaping massive profits for the $200 billion data-broker industry.

The senators are calling on the two companies to give detailed answers to their questions about the companies’ practices by May 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

The "Open Patio" sign in the lobby in the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, Minn.
Blue Earth County Library opens patio area
Blue Earth County Library opens patio area
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD