Severe storms today & tonight, a cooler weekend ahead

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Severe storms are possible across southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa this afternoon and tonight. The main severe threat will be large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts; however, an isolated tornado or two will also be possible. Storms will exit late tonight and will be followed by mostly dry and much cooler weather for the weekend.

Severe Storms this Afternoon & Tonight

We had a few scattered showers and thundershowers across the region earlier today. The leftover clouds from those storms will eventually move out and leave us with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the afternoon. The sun will push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon and provide an energy boost for stronger storms later today into this evening.

Storms will develop across south-central Minnesota by mid to late afternoon. As those storms move east, another round of storms will likely develop behind the initial round. While the main threat with storms today will be large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts, an isolated tornado or two will also be possible, especially in the earlier stages of the storms late this afternoon into early this evening.

More storms are possible later tonight and, once again, some of those could be strong to severe, with the primary threat being large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts. Storms will exit the region late tonight.

A Cooler Weekend Ahead

Behind the system, much cooler air will move in for the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few off and on showers. High temps will only reach the mid 50s on Saturday. Mornings will be cold, too. Lows will likely drop into the upper 30s to low 40s on both Sunday and Monday morning.

We will climb back into the 60s by Monday afternoon and temperatures will gradually warm through next week. Long range models hint that we will warm back into the 70 by Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for updates on that.

