Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began Wednesday afternoon inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo, police said. The suspect later killed himself.

The shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant.

Police said Gill knew the victims, who live in Moorhead.

The woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Her injuries are not known. The infant suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and thigh and is listed in stable condition, Zibolski said.

Gill fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. He was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Gill died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gill was convicted of a felony in Minnesota in 2021. An active warrant was issued for him last month related to simple assault and domestic violence, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

