St. Peter Public Schools sees drop in enrollment

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools is reporting a drop in enrollment.

The district said at the city council meeting Monday that they have 80 to 90 fewer students than their budget allotted for.

The district said that they have enough COVID-19 funding left to cover most of the lost revenue, but there may be changes coming if enrollment doesn’t rebound.

Officials named expensive housing as a primary cause for the drop in students.

”There’s various reasons, but one of them is, you know, it’s just hard to find affordable housing and those types of things in St. Peter. The city of St. Peter has been great about trying to, you know, get housing going and developments and things like that, but, you know it’s, some of it’s just finding a place to live in St. Peter,” said Tim Regner of St. Peter Public Schools.

Possible changes due to revenue loss could involve loss of staff and use of fewer classrooms.

