State lawmakers work to expand K-12 Education Tax Credit eligibility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers are working on securing the omnibus tax bill, which has passed in the House and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate.

One piece of the bill is the Child Tax Fund. Right now, the income limit for maximum credit is $33,500.

Connecting Kids, a scholarship program in Mankato for low-income families for summer programming, is working with lawmakers to raise the bar.

“This is something that has been around for 25 years, so I think it is time for us to update the income levels as a reflection of, as we know, there is inflation, prices go up, so I think that is a little more reflective of the families in need,” Connecting Kids Coordinator Jenny Stratton said.

The House tax bill would increase the income limit to $70,000 for a single parent and $140,000 for a married couple. The House and Senate will be hashing out the details of the tax bill until the May 22 deadline.

“I want to stress that these priorities coming from the House are things that we are going to fight for, but, at the end of the day, we also want to see a bill passed, so that means negotiations and doing the best we can for working families,” Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) said.

Visit the Connecting Kids website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.