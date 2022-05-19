Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

The storms knocked out power to thousands Wednesday evening. (kbjr)

Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP.

Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy are out in force across the region working to restore power.

A line of storms brought winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour through northeast Minnesota between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Trees were blown down onto powerlines, with areas like Rice Lake and Grand Lake Township hardest hit.

The line then moved into northwest Wisconsin, knocking out power from Ashland to Hayward to Ironwood between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

KBJR6 Chief Meteorologist Adam Lorch says the severe threat has mostly subsided for the night across the area.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.