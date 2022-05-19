Strong cold front to bring severe weather threat, below-average temperatures to the area

A storm system will be moving through central Minnesota this afternoon bringing a chance for strong to severe storms today and below-average temperatures to the area.

A low-pressure system with a cold front will be moving through the area this afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely to form along and ahead of the cold front this afternoon, evening, and tonight. Most of the area is under a slight and enhanced risk, or a level 2 and level 3 risk, for strong to severe storms.

A slight risk indicates scattered severe storms possible. These storms are typically short-lived and/or not widespread storms, but isolated intense storms are possible. An enhanced risk indicates numerous severe storms possible. These storms may be more persistent and/or widespread with a few intense storms possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving into the area anytime after 3 pm. The stronger of the storms may fire up in southeastern Minnesota near the Rochester area this evening around 6 pm. Storms will move eastward into Wisconsin through the evening and overnight hours. As this line of storms moves east, another line of storms may fire up to the northwest of Mankato. This line of showers and thunderstorms may also be strong to severe and are projected to move south, southeast, through the region, including the Mankato area, after midnight tonight.

Showers and a few thunderstorms may linger into Friday morning before clearing out by the early to mid-afternoon hours on Friday. The cold front that is moving through the area this afternoon and evening will also drop temperatures to below average for this coming weekend and the majority of next week.

We could also see more shower chances this weekend on Saturday with relatively dry conditions and some sunshine on Sunday. Though, showers and thunderstorms may return by Monday night and continue on and off throughout Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will also gradually rise back to near normal with highs in the low to mid-70s by the middle to end of next week.

We could see some showers and possible thunderstorms mixed in for Memorial Day Weekend.

