Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas A&M Opens Norman Regional with Minnesota Friday

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M softball team begins its NCAA Tournament run Friday at the Norman Regional, squaring off with Minnesota at 4 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. The game airs nationally on ESPN2 with Tiffany Greene and Erin Miller on the call.

Texas A&M leads the overall series with Minnesota, 13-7, and is 5-2 at neutral sites. This will be the second time the two programs meet in a NCAA Regional as the Golden Gophers topped the Aggies, 3-0, in 1991.

AGGIES AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Aggies are making their 20th-straight appearance, and 32nd overall, in the NCAA Tournament. A&M is 87-69 all-time in the tournament, and are making their 22nd trip with head coach Jo Evans at the helm. This is the second-straight year, and the fifth time in program history, that the Maroon & White have been selected to the Norman Regional.

A LOOK AT THE FIELD

Minnesota (26-24-1) is making its ninth-straight trip to a regional after earning an at-large bid out of the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers pieced together nine wins against teams in the top-50 RPI in 2022 and played the eighth-toughest schedule in the country.

Oklahoma, the defending national champion. enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The Sooners (49-2) have been a national seed for each of the past 15 season, hosting a regional for the 11th year in a row. Oklahoma’s only losses this season were to Texas during the regular season and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

After beginning the 2022 campaign 0-19, Prairie View A&M (20-28) bounced back to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, earning the league’s automatic bid to the big dance.

SETTING THE SCENE

All games of the double-elimination tournament will be on the ESPN family of networks.

Friday, May 20

  • Game 1 @ 4 p.m. – Texas A&M vs. Minnesota – ESPN2
  • Game 2 @ 6:30 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M – ESPN+

Saturday, May 21

  • Game 3 @ 1 p.m. – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
  • Game 4 @ 3:30 p.m. – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
  • Game 5 @ 6 p.m. – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser

Sunday, May 22

  • Game 6 @ 1 p.m. – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7 @ 3:30 p.m. – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

FILE - The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Minnesota sports betting bill advances as budget items stall
FILE - The Minnesota Timberwolves are talking to Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly about...
AP source: Timberwolves in talks with Nuggets’ Tim Connelly
The Iowa Special Olympics Summer Games run May 19th-21st.
Iowa Special Olympics summer games underway
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents