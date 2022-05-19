Wanted man arrested after fleeing police on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police on foot Wednesday night.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), Marquist Holmes, 21, was at his mother’s house in the 2100 block of 18 1/2 Ave NW when he started damaging her property. His mother called police around 8:00 p.m. to report Holmes being disorderly.

Holmes left his mother’s house before police got there. Officers spotted him walking and told him to stop but he started to flee on foot.

RPD said Holmes was running through yards and jumping fences in attempt to flee police.

Officers caught up to him in the 2100 block of 18th St. NW, about a half mile away from his mother’s house. When told to put both hands up, Holmes kept one hand in his pocket and officers had to use taser on him.

Police called for an ambulance and after evaluation, he was cleared for jail.

Authorities later found a small amount of cocaine and a blue pill crushed up on Holmes. Police are getting investigating to determine what the blue pill is.

There was a warrant out for his arrest and he is facing charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime, Fleeing Officers on Foot and Obstructing Legal Process.

