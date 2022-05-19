West Bank breaks ground on new Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Bank broke ground on its new permanent building Wednesday.

West Bank is based in Iowa and initially came to Mankato in 2019.

Bank officials met with construction contractor James Brothers Construction and Greater Mankato Growth to celebrate the groundbreaking.

Greater Mankato Growth staff and ambassadors celebrate the groundbreaking of West Bank Strong. Posted by Greater Mankato Growth on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

They hope the permanent facility will help put down roots in the local community.

”Our team is from Mankato, had worked in Mankato for many years, so we’ve been really well received in the community, we experienced a lot of growth, so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Tom Lentz of West Bank.

Officials hope the multi-story facility will take around a year to construct.

