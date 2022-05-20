Budget deals remain elusive as end of Minnesota session approaches

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Common ground on several budget bills remains elusive as Minnesota lawmakers rapidly approach the end of the legislative session.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Friday that tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a tax relief bill. But sticking points between committee chairs in most other areas — including health and human services, education and public safety — have forced leadership to get involved.

Targets for how to divide up the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus include $4 billion for tax relief $4 billion in spending and another $4 billion to be left in reserve.

