Cooler, breezy weekend ahead

A strong cold front moved through the area Thursday and not only brought severe weather but below-average temperatures and a breeze to the area.

Showers may linger in the area through the morning hours today before clearing out and leaving behind those cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-60s by this afternoon with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. A weak cold front may move through portions of Minnesota through the afternoon and evening hours today before moving into Wisconsin. This may cause a few isolated showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible in southwestern Minnesota this evening, though chances and rain totals remain very minimal. Winds will die down to around 15 mph through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low 40s by Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

Cloudy skies will continue to blanket the skies through the day tomorrow as temperatures only rise into the low 50s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph possible. There is a slim chance for some light sprinkles possible throughout the day, but again, totals and chances remain very minimal. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning as clouds finally break apart through the overnight hours.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunshine expected across the area throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cooler though with highs in the mid to upper 50s, possibly the low 60s.

Cloudy skies return throughout the day on Monday as showers make a return to the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Showers will become scattered across the area throughout Tuesday as temperatures rise into the low to mid-60s. Showers will continue into the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will gradually rise back to near average and eventually above average throughout next week, with the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the forecast for Memorial Day Weekend. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

