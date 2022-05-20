A dry, much cooler weekend ahead

After a warm and stormy day yesterday, we are going to transition into a dry, much cooler weather pattern that will last through the weekend. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We will slowly warm up through next week with temperatures returning to the 70s, possibly 80s by Memorial Day weekend.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with a few off and on glimpses of sunshine possible by late this afternoon. It will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low 60s and a 10 to 20 mph westerly breeze.

Another cold front will slide across the region late this afternoon into this evening and will be followed by a much cooler air mass that will settle in for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s. Morning low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s this weekend. Some places to our north could drop into the mid 30s if conditions are just right. Folks that are in central Minnesota and have sensitive plants outdoors might want to be on frost alert this weekend. Just in case.

High temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s by Monday and hover in that general ballpark through midweek. That warmer air will also bring an increased chance of scattered showers from Monday night through Wednesday.

Longer range models are hinting that we will warm back into the 70s and possibly even the 80s for Memorial Day weekend. Of course, with warmer temps, there will be an increased chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching the holiday weekend closely and will have updates as we get closer.

