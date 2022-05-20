Your Photos
Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case

FILE - The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability.

The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell.

Thapa had surgery for a broken leg at CentraCare’s St. Cloud Hospital in 2017.

He was left with a condition that occurs when excess pressure builds in a muscle group.

According to trial testimony, Thapa has had at least a dozen surgeries on his leg since then and has disabling, permanent damage.

