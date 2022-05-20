Free pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccines for ages 5-11 at select Hy-Vee locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations for ages 5-11.

The booster shots should be administered at least five months after their second dose.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised pediatric patients may also receive a booster dose at least three months after their additional dose.

In order to create a more kid-centric environment, Hy-Vee operates pharmacy hubs that are dedicated to only administering the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during select times by appointment only.

Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination.

The boosters are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.