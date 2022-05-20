Gov. Walz sending National Guard to help Northern Minnesota flood fight

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN. (KBJR) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday evening he’s activating the Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations along the Minnesota-Canada border.

The National Guard will now head that way to help. (kbjr)

From Rain Lake to Crane Lake to Kabetogama Lake, more rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950.

“As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs, I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” said Governor Walz. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”

The activation comes at the request of officials in the borderland area, who say they’re in desperate need of sandbagging help.

The Governor’s executive order authorizing the help runs through June 10, or when flooding subsides.

