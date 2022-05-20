Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price.

50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New Harford were all sentenced as part of their roles in commenting various levels of tampering and/or fraud.

Schreiber was sentenced to 6 months in prison and 6 months home confinement after pleading guilty to wire fraud for his involvement in the sale of 17 vehicles. He was ordered to repay $90,832,55 in restitution to the victims of his offense.

Stangeland received one month in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer fraud for his role in the sale of at least 21 vehicles. He was ordered to repay $85,050 in restitution to the victims of his offense.

Arends received three years probation after pleading to odometer tampering for his involvement in the sale of at least 6 vehicles. Arends was ordered to repay $23,200 in restitution to the victims of his offense.

There is no parole in the federal system.

