Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her

By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In an exclusive KTTC interview, Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is defending herself amidst allegations from his family that she hasn’t come through on a promise to pay back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments.

Jennifer Carnahan says it’s a political stunt as she is running to replace her husband in Congress.

We invited Carnahan to our studios Thursday afternoon to give the lawsuit a little more context. Two lawsuits filed this week by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister allege they helped pay for cancer treatments he received at Envita Medical Centers in Arizona.

“Jim asked for our help, for my financial help, for his family’s financial help and support. We did so willingly. I stepped up willingly; there never was a conversation that I needed to be paid back. I said, what can I do to help you (Jim), to give you hope and give you these treatments?” Carnahan said.

Carnahan says Hagedorn left his retirement account to his family which she says was more than $80,000 and was the reimbursement for the medical expenses incurred in Arizona.

Carnahan says she’s waiting for the probate process to run its course.

Learn more about the lawsuit here: Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Eagles welcoming back daily visitors starting Friday, June 3
National Eagle Center Reopening For Summer Tourism Season
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her
Jennifer Carnahan Reacts to Lawsuit
Last year, the Salvation Army decided to keep their doors open year-round to help people across...
Mankato Salvation Army day shelter in second year of being open year-round