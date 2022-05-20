Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election
FILE - The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury...
Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists