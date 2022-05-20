Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels

By Jared Dean
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato parks are temporarily closed due to the high river levels.

Land of Memories Campground will be closed, while the Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion and the disc golf course will remain open. Kiwanis Park trail from Highway 14 to the dog park will also be closed.

Both are expected to reopen when the river goes down, which is expected on Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Gabrielle Klicker
Woman jailed after police chase in Fosston
Melissa Linzmeier
Austin woman drives 100+ miles to find baby formula for families