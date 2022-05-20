Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato parks are temporarily closed due to the high river levels.

Land of Memories Campground will be closed, while the Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion and the disc golf course will remain open. Kiwanis Park trail from Highway 14 to the dog park will also be closed.

Both are expected to reopen when the river goes down, which is expected on Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.