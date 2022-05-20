Mayo investing $4.2 million to expand, renovate Waseca hospital

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca is getting a new look.

Mayo is investing $4.2 million to expand and renovate the E.R.

Mayo said the hospital will stay in operation during the project, though patients should expect to hear some noise from construction.

Improvements will include a new wing of treatment and exam rooms, upgraded vehicle entry points and a multifunction ambulance garage.

Mayo said the garage will be a major upgrade to the hospital.

Currently, patients who arrive by ambulance are transferred at the front entrance of the E.R.

The new garage will let them pass through in privacy and allow the front door to mainly serve walk-ins.

It will also make things easier in inclement weather.

“An ambulance showing up in rain or snow and offloading a patient who may be in distress in that environment will now be in an enclosed area that we have for them,” said Medical Director Dr. Martin Herrmann.

After the new exam rooms are added, Mayo plans to remodel the old ones.

“We’ll be closing off what we’re currently functioning out of, as the emergency department, and be entirely renovating that space,” explained Administrator Mackenzie Miller. “So that’s going to have upgraded workspace for our nursing staff, for our provider staff. It’s going to have some upgraded storage, and we’re going to be doing some overhaul to the main entrance.”

The hospital’s campus will expand northwest to add extra space for new vehicle entry points that aren’t as steep as the existing ones.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.