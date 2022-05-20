MN DFL Convention in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –No fireworks are expected at the Minnesota DFL Convention in Rochester this weekend. The convention is at the Mayo Civic Center, the same location of the GOP’s convention last weekend.

Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Secretary of State Steve Simon are seeking reelection. Each is running unopposed.

The twelve hundred delegates and other attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination; Covid tests are being offered on site.

