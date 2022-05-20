Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN DFL Convention in Rochester

1200 Delegates Attend Convention
1200 Delegates Attend Convention(MGN)
By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –No fireworks are expected at the Minnesota DFL Convention in Rochester this weekend. The convention is at the Mayo Civic Center, the same location of the GOP’s convention last weekend.

Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Secretary of State Steve Simon are seeking reelection. Each is running unopposed.

The twelve hundred delegates and other attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination; Covid tests are being offered on site.

KTTC has crews there. Watch the 5 and 6 for live coverage.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

FILE - The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury...
Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case
The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
Budget deals remain elusive as end of Minnesota session approaches
Ceramics: It’s a creative way to give a clump of clay new life. Kelsey and Lisa visited Dustin...
Ceramics gives clay new life
Lawmakers remain divided on whether tribal casinos should have exclusive rights to offer sports...
Sports betting bill advances as budget items stall