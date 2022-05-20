National Eagle Center Reopening For Summer Tourism Season

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Just in time for a busy summer tourism season! After a six-month hiatus to allow for renovation and expansion, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha will re-open June 3.

Work began on the 20-million dollar project last November to renovate the existing facility, including expansion of eagle care facilities and refreshing exhibit spaces. Outdoor portions of the current expansion work will continue throughout the summer in the open space next to the Center, and along the riverfront.

Phase One of the project also included creation of the new Main Street Program Center, which has been open for weekend programs since last month.

The Eagle Center is a nonprofit educational and interpretive center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Wabasha.

