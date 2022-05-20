Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

National Eagle Center Reopening For Summer Tourism Season

Eagles welcoming back daily visitors starting Friday, June 3
Eagles welcoming back daily visitors starting Friday, June 3(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Just in time for a busy summer tourism season! After a six-month hiatus to allow for renovation and expansion, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha will re-open June 3.

Work began on the 20-million dollar project last November to renovate the existing facility, including expansion of eagle care facilities and refreshing exhibit spaces. Outdoor portions of the current expansion work will continue throughout the summer in the open space next to the Center, and along the riverfront.

Phase One of the project also included creation of the new Main Street Program Center, which has been open for weekend programs since last month.

The Eagle Center is a nonprofit educational and interpretive center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Wabasha.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her
Jennifer Carnahan Reacts to Lawsuit
Last year, the Salvation Army decided to keep their doors open year-round to help people across...
Mankato Salvation Army day shelter in second year of being open year-round