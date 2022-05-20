Pick of the Litter: August

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is August.

He’s a senior terrier who came to the shelter as a stray last month.

Despite his old age, August has a playful and energetic personality.

His favorite activities are cuddling and snacking on treats.

Anyone interested in adopting Tapper is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

