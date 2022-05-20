Your Photos
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s cancer free while speaking at MN DFL convention

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke at the 2022 Minnesota DFL convention in Rochester Friday where she made several announcements, including that she is now cancer free.

The senator spoke about how she is cancer free after battling breast cancer for several months. Since her diagnosis, she been working on legislation to improve awareness and access to preventative cancer care.

She also encouraged voters to reelect, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

