Sports betting bill advances as budget items stall

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A proposal to legalize sports betting is still alive in St. Paul.

Lawmakers remain divided on whether tribal casinos should have exclusive rights to offer sports betting on mobile devices and in-person.

Several other House-Senate conference committees are still working through the details.

Lawmakers are working on a package to spend Minnesota’s enormous budget surplus with just days remaining in the legislative session.

