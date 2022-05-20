Three suspects sought in connection with property damage, theft at local car wash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety are searching for three suspects in three suspects in connection to an incident that occurred at Star Street Car Wash on Monday.

Authorities say that the suspects arrived at the building in a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). They then entered the building, damaged property and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Images of one suspect were captured by video surveillance camera.

He is a white male and was wearing a baseball cap with a logo on the front, a hooded gray or white sweatshirt with the word Minnesota across the chest and blue jeans.

Police are investigating the incident as the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

