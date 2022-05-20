Your Photos
Two Iowa teens accused of holding girl hostage, sexually assaulting her

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly police say two teenagers are facing sexual abuse and false imprisonment charges after allegedly holding a teen against her will.

In a press release, police said Chad Chapline, 17, of Ogden, and a 15-year-old boy repeatedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while threatening her with a knife.

Authorities say the alleged assaults spanned from Saturday to Sunday in a treehouse in a wooded area in southwest Waverly after absconding from LSI-Bremwood Campus. In a criminal complaint, officials said Chapline repeatedly threatened the victim with the knife, saying he didn’t want to use it, but would if he needed to.

Chapline is being held at the Allamakee County Jail pending his court appearances. The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Eldora Juvenile Detention Facility.

A waiver hearing will determine whether the 15-year-old boy will face charges as an adult or remain in the juvenile court system.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

