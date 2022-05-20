Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two teens rescued from Pelican River

(pxhere)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two teens were saved after falling into the Pelican River. It happened Sunday afternoon at Dunton Locks Park between Muskrat Lake and Lake Sallie. Sheriff Todd Glander says the teens fell into the river and were swept into the lake by the current, about 100 yards from shore.

Family and friends with kayaks were able to get to them and throw them life jackets. They were both treated by Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS on shore. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to use caution near any areas of flowing water due to the cold water temperatures and high water levels.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Eagles welcoming back daily visitors starting Friday, June 3
National Eagle Center Reopening For Summer Tourism Season
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her
Jennifer Carnahan Reacts to Lawsuit
Last year, the Salvation Army decided to keep their doors open year-round to help people across...
Mankato Salvation Army day shelter in second year of being open year-round