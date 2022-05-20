Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June
The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June(rob masson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders.

Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.

Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve.

The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

August, an adoptable dog from BENCHS
Pick of the Litter: August
Pick of the Litter: August
Emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca, Minn.
Mayo investing $4.2 million to expand, renovate Waseca hospital
Mayo investing $4.2 million to expand, renovate Waseca hospital
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident