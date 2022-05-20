Your Photos
Woman jailed after police chase in Fosston

Gabrielle Klicker
Gabrielle Klicker(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in Fosston. It happened Wednesday May 18th shortly after 8 PM. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Brandt Avenue after a woman ran a stop sign, but she led police on a pursuit to the east on County Road 1. Officers say her vehicle eventually went into a ditch, but then she ran away on foot.

The suspect was identified as Gabrielle Klicke, 26, of Lengby, MN.

She was transported to the Tri-County Jail and booked in for Fleeing in a motor vehicle and outstanding warrants.

