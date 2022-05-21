Angie’s Boomchickapop creates first-ever popcorn-cut diamond

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There’s a new option for those looking to pop the question to their significant other.

Originally Mankato’s own snack brand, Angie’s Boomchickapop is releasing a popcorn-cut diamond in a collaboration with jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb.

It’s being called the first-ever “popcorn-cut diamond ring.” The 11-carat eye-popping stone is cut down to 3.66 carats and polished before being set in a yellow gold bezel and band.

For those who are planning to pop the question, the Angie’s Boomchickapop Popcorn Diamond Ring is available for custom order today at StephanieGottlieb.com for a limited time, with a retail price starting at $50,000.

