Angie’s Boomchickapop creates first-ever popcorn-cut diamond
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There’s a new option for those looking to pop the question to their significant other.
Originally Mankato’s own snack brand, Angie’s Boomchickapop is releasing a popcorn-cut diamond in a collaboration with jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb.
It’s being called the first-ever “popcorn-cut diamond ring.” The 11-carat eye-popping stone is cut down to 3.66 carats and polished before being set in a yellow gold bezel and band.
For those who are planning to pop the question, the Angie’s Boomchickapop Popcorn Diamond Ring is available for custom order today at StephanieGottlieb.com for a limited time, with a retail price starting at $50,000.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.