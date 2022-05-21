Area teams take the field at Caswell Park for Valley Conference Showcase

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Up at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the Valley Conference Showcase took center stage Friday afternoon.

Eight teams were in action for the tourney.

In the top match-up this afternoon, Nicollet managed to beat Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial by a final of 11-2.

All conference awards were given out after all the games concluded.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.