Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Area teams take the field at Caswell Park for Valley Conference Showcase

By Rob Clark
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Up at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the Valley Conference Showcase took center stage Friday afternoon.

Eight teams were in action for the tourney.

In the top match-up this afternoon, Nicollet managed to beat Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial by a final of 11-2.

All conference awards were given out after all the games concluded.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Valley Conference Showcase
HIGHLIGHTS: Valley Conference Showcase
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato vs. Rochester Mayo
Mankato defeats Rochester Mayo
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato vs. Rochester Mayo
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato vs. Rochester Mayo
DJ Jefferson
Four-star guard D.J. Jefferson signs with Tennessee basketball