Bethany Lutheran College students nominated for SVG Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Students from Bethany Lutheran College were represented at this year’s Sports Video Group (SVG) Awards.

The 14th-annual SVG College Sports Media Awards announced the list of nominees that included four Bethany Lutheran College students.

Two of BLC’s video production pieces were nominated, with one being for an outstanding special feature, college student and outstanding live non-game production, collegiate - athletics-supported.

The name of the pieces are “The Story of the 2022 Mason Cup Championship Game and Road to the Frozen - Minnesota State Men’s Hockey.”

The editors, producers and videographers are Matt Maisch, Ben Stelter, Franklin Selvey and Alec Mueller.

Bethany has only been nominated twice before in 2014 and 2019.

”The group of students that we have that lead it, they are phenomenal, they are dedicated, they work tirelessly, a lot of times through the night, to put together these pieces. So it is really, really exciting to see them get recognized for their work and big things are ahead for that group,” said Greg Vandermause, an adjunct faculty member in the Media Arts Department at Bethany Lutheran College.

The countless hours of collaboration between these four students are starting to pay off with the SVG nomination.

”With these projects, it is tough because you want to give them enough time to tell the story well. Whether that means staying in the studio overnight or just making sure you take the time to get the sound design right or the visuals right. So it does take time to get it, but it is worth it,” Mueller said.

The SVG Awards are returning to an in-person ceremony at the SVG College Summit in Atlanta on June 13.

