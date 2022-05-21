Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill is closing its doors after 25 years in business.

Owner Rachael Hansen-Miller announced in a Facebook status Saturday morning that Sunday will be its last day open.

According to the post, the property’s owner is redeveloping the space, and relocating is not an option for the restaurant.

Hansen-Miller said she’s thankful for the special events, staff, vendors and customers that have made Buster’s feel like family.

Buster’s is open Saturday until 2 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

