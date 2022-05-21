Your Photos
Choir for people with memory loss sparks joy at spring concert

Singing Hills Chorus members singing at spring concert
Singing Hills Chorus members singing at spring concert(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Singing Hills Chorus showcased their musical talents in a spring concert Saturday.

“There are so many things each of us are very capable to do through music, and you can’t help but find happiness when you come together in song,” said Music Director Kristin Ziemke.

The chorus was created in 2017 for people with Alzheimer’s, and other forms of dementia, as well as their care partners.

“One of the things that we really try and focus on is promoting joy,” Ziemke added. “There’s a heaviness that can often come with this diagnosis, and life can be challenging at times.”

Ziemke is a licensed musical therapist.

She said music can help those struggling with memory loss.

“It engages the brain in an all-encompassing way that allows for certain tasks to still be possible through music such as singing, such as dancing, moving to the beat-- even singing from memory and learning new songs,” Ziemke explained.

Program Director Sandi Lubrant said the chorus helps combat feelings of isolation that often come with dementia diagnoses.

“We want people to be making new friends, still be making new experiences and not be alone,” Lubrant listed.

The singers practiced for 14 weeks ahead of Saturday’s hour-long concert.

“We come together in a very structured environment, and we practice our music weekly,” Lubrant stated.

That hard work paid off as a crowd of almost 300 people came to hear the music.

“Part of that performance is really to change the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease,” Lubrant mentioned. “There are a lot of difficult symptoms, but there’s a lot of strengths still with people, and so we really structure our program to tap into those strengths.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

