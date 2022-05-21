Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa man caught record breaking catfish in South Dakota

Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa has set a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish at 67 pounds 8 ounces, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Evink caught the fish around 5 a.m. Thursday from the Missouri River in Union County using cutbait.

The fish measures 51.5 inches long and 32.5 inches wide. Congratulations Ethan!

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

After the educational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mankato Area Public Schools...
Mankato Area Public Schools looking for 37 reading, math tutors
Severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city's 75 southbound 282 exit,...
Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40
FILE - At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota.
State lawmakers ‘Free the Growler’
Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP has created the first-ever "Popcorn-Cut" Diamond just in time for wedding...
Angie’s Boomchickapop creates first-ever popcorn-cut diamond