Iowa man caught record breaking catfish in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa has set a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish at 67 pounds 8 ounces, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Evink caught the fish around 5 a.m. Thursday from the Missouri River in Union County using cutbait.

The fish measures 51.5 inches long and 32.5 inches wide. Congratulations Ethan!

