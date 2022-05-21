Mankato Area Public Schools looking for 37 reading, math tutors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After the educational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mankato Area Public Schools are looking for tutors to help guide students through the upcoming school year.

They are looking for 21 reading and 16 math tutors. Overall, the reading and math corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout the state.

All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older can choose to gift the education award to other family members.

“Our tutors help students make significant growth and progress throughout their tutoring year, some of our students make more than a year of progress,” said Amber Hughes, reading and math corps recruiter.

No teaching experience is needed. Tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 18+ hours a week.

Candidates are encouraged to apply now to start tutoring in August.

Reading Corps and Math Corps are evidence-based AmeriCorps programs dedicated to helping all children become strong learners. Tutors placed in local schools work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help improve their skills.

