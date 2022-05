MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato boys’ lacrosse team hit the field against Rochester Mayo in a Big Nine Conference match-up.

It’s a dominant outing for Mankato, as they go on to win 18-9 in the final home game of the regular season.

Mankato is back in action at Lakeville North Saturday.

